Guwahati: The 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) kicked off at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati in a four-day cinematic extravaganza.

The festival, a haven for cinephiles, filmmakers, and industry veterans, promises a diverse lineup of 30 films and engaging panel discussions.

Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika, while addressing the gathering, said, “BVFF continues to be a platform for compelling stories and insightful discussions. This year’s selection reflects the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.”

The festival features a captivating mix of 13 feature films, 5 documentaries, and 12 short films, showcasing the diverse storytelling traditions of the country.

One of the major highlights of the festival is the long-awaited theatrical premiere of Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film pays homage to the life of Udham Singh, a revolutionary who sought justice for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Additionally, Rima Das’s Village Rockstars 2 and Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prix winner, All We Imagine as Light, are set to enthrall audiences.

The opening ceremony was graced by renowned filmmaker Navdeep Singh, acclaimed producer Ronnie Lahiri, and popular actor Kopil Bora.

The evening was further elevated by the presence of distinguished guests like Diganto Bora, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and Dr. Apurba Sarma, Founder and Chairperson of Tulip Mediworld. A mesmerizing performance by renowned folk-fusion singer Abhishruti Bezbaruah added to the evening’s charm.

The festival kicked off with the screening of Kenny Deori Basumatary’s Bibo Binanao (My Three Sisters), a poignant tale of a young woman’s resilience.

Day 2 promises an exciting lineup, including Anil Amrut Bhalerao’s Chabila, Sumanth Bhat’s Mithya, and Mridu Pawan Bora’s Jibonsobi. The French animated feature Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds is also scheduled for screening.

The documentary lineup features Jyoti Kokaideu by Parthajit Baruah, Two Trains by Vishwesh Suresh, and Zende: The Supercop directed by Akshay Shah.

Renowned film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, producer Dimpy Agrawal, and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia will participate in industry sessions and BVFF Reel Talk, sharing their invaluable insights and experiences.