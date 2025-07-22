Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Staff in the project titled “Development of Radar Absorbent Materials (RAM) using Carbon-Based and Bamboo-Charcoal composite.” funded by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), NEC in the Department of Mechanical Engineering

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

1. M.Tech./M.E. in Mechanical Engineering / Metallurgy / Production / Manufacturing Systems Engineering

2. B.Tech./B.E. in Mechanical Engineering

Desirable:

1. Proficiency in CAD software (SolidWorks, CATIA, Fusion) and ANSYS

2. Hands-on experience in composite materials (B.Tech/M.Tech project)

3. Strong research aptitude with at least one research publication in a reputed SCIE/Scopus

indexed journal

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th July 2025 at 4 PM. The venue is in Seminar Hall, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may send their CV in advance to skt@nerist.ac.in . All applicants must

bring original documents along with self-attested copies at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here