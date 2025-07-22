Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh.
North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Staff in the project titled “Development of Radar Absorbent Materials (RAM) using Carbon-Based and Bamboo-Charcoal composite.” funded by Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), NEC in the Department of Mechanical Engineering
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Project Staff
No. of posts : 1
Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Essential Qualification :
1. M.Tech./M.E. in Mechanical Engineering / Metallurgy / Production / Manufacturing Systems Engineering
2. B.Tech./B.E. in Mechanical Engineering
Also Read : 10 breathtaking canyons of India
Desirable:
1. Proficiency in CAD software (SolidWorks, CATIA, Fusion) and ANSYS
2. Hands-on experience in composite materials (B.Tech/M.Tech project)
3. Strong research aptitude with at least one research publication in a reputed SCIE/Scopus
indexed journal
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th July 2025 at 4 PM. The venue is in Seminar Hall, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NERIST, Arunachal Pradesh
How to apply :
Eligible candidates may send their CV in advance to skt@nerist.ac.in . All applicants must
bring original documents along with self-attested copies at the time of the interview.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here