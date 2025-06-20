Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NERIST Nirjuli Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Nirjuli Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Departments of Electronics & Communication Engineering and Chemistry.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per AICTE / UGC norms

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum

of Rs. 50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per AICTE / UGC norms

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum

of Rs. 50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible.

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Guest Faculty in Electronics & Communication Engineering, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th July 2025. Time is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in HoD Office, Dept. of Electronics and Communication Engineering, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh- 791 109

For the post of Guest Faculty in Chemistry, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th July 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in HoD Office, Dept. of Chemistry, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh- 791 109

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the post of Guest Faculty in Electronics & Communication Engineering may submit their applications in the following link- https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=-LSuiXI-YEWemdqLaargSmLR_k6v35ZEllfUkamOx_ZURE5CSVJPQko4QkNNV1JUNUVTNEJJQ0lYQS4u&route=shorturl

Last date to submit the application through link is July 1, 2025

Candidates applying for the post of Guest Faculty in Chemistry may send the soft copy of their bio-data on or before 8th July 2025 via email to hodch@nerist.ac.in

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2