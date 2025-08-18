Written by – Diganta Guha

His critics have built careers taking acerbic jabs at him, but King Kohli has thrived on confidence, grit, and, of course, the limitless love and backing of his fans. And yes, we dare say it, millions of them.

On this day back in 2008, the former Indian skipper made his India debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

His first outing, a modest 12 off 22 balls, didn’t set the stage alight. But fast forward to 2025, and Virat Kohli stands tall with nearly 30,000 international runs across formats, including a staggering 82 centuries, second only to his icon, Sachin Tendulkar.

Today isn’t the day to get lost in numbers or dissect his greatness; that’s been done countless times already. Instead, let’s focus on the impact and relevance he continues to wield over the cricketing world as India’s most successful Test captain.

Across formats, Tests, ODIs, or T20Is, Kohli’s aggression and never-say-die spirit have propelled Indian cricket to greater heights.

When he took over from the ever-composed MS Dhoni, Kohli brought an aggressive edge, battering opponents with both his leadership and his bat, a hallmark of a true leader.

His confrontational, in-your-face style has earned him both praise and criticism. He’s had his share of on-field run-ins, but ultimately, it’s Indian cricket that has benefited the most from his presence.

Even after retiring from both Tests and T20Is, Kohli continues to trend, and trend big. That’s the power of his influence.

Now spending quieter days in London with his family, Kohli still commands attention. A single sighting sets off a viral storm, that’s the kind of aura he carries, like it or not.

As we near the close of this tribute, one can’t help but ask: Did Kohli ever get the farewell he truly deserved? After all he gave to Indian cricket?

Watching him walk away from Test cricket, the format he loved most, just before the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a painful sight. Yes, fans erupted on social media, but what did the powers-that-be at the BCCI do?

Did they make any real effort to persuade him to stay? No.

Did coach Gautam Gambhir or chief selector Ajit Agarkar try to convince him to reconsider? Again, no.

Why? That’s the question — one the BCCI hasn’t answered, leaving Kohli’s fans disheartened and confused. But perhaps, that’s just how Indian cricket operates — often denying its champions the farewells they deserve, Tendulkar being the rare exception.

Not even a farewell series? Well, Kohli still plays the 50-over format alongside Rohit Sharma. Maybe the BCCI is considering a proper send-off before the 2027 World Cup — a tournament both stars aim to finish with.

That’s the harsh reality. As age creeps in and fitness questions arise, the system starts pushing legends aside — a mindset that’s hard to comprehend.

Yet, through it all, Kohli remains a hero. His passion and commitment left us in awe. The “Virat, Virat” chants may fade, but the memories will live on.

Well done, Cheeku.