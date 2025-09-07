Guwahati: Usually, you wouldn’t find Shreyas Iyer giving too many interviews.

The stylish batter lets his bat do the talking.

Either amid success or lows, the Mumbai lad prefers to keep a low profile.

Snubbed for the Australian and England tours followed by the Asia Cup, even his critics lashed out at the selectors and the team management.

Yet Shreyas didn’t react.

However, he maintained a stoic decency when quizzed about his non-inclusion in a recent interview.

“Being left out is frustrating, but supporting others is important,” Shreyas said during a recent podcast.

Consistency has been his forte and his story post-injury and controversies around his attitude, has been nothing short of being full of theatrics.

Left out of the BCCI annual contract for the 2023-24 season for declining to play domestic matches, Shreays’ career was in doldrums.

But what a turnaround it has been.

Leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL triumph in 2024, emerging as the highest run scorer for India in the Champions Trophy this year and almost making it two in a row as skipper in the IPL with Punjab Kings – Shreyas (30) has been in top gear as a batter and leader.

But alas – yet Shreyas is in no mood to sulk.

“At times it is frustrating. But when you know somebody is performing consistently for the team, you support them. And eventually, the goal is the team’s victory,” he said.

Shreyas Iyer: "It’s only frustrating when you know you deserve to be in the playing XI but at the same time when someone else is performing consistently, you’ve got to support him. Eventually the goal is for the team to win."



Being perseverant is his forte despite the selectors’ indifference.

“But as I keep talking about integrity, even when you are left out, you have to do your work ethically. Even when nobody is watching, you have to keep working hard,” Shreyas who has been recently chosen to lead the India A side against Australia A.

Hailed for his leadership skills, the upcoming matches could be a boon for the soft-spoken middle-order batter in terms of proving his mettle – also as a leader once again.