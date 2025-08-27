Guwahati: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday, August 27, approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG), signaling a major step in the country’s ambition to stage high-profile international sporting events.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the signing of a Host Collaboration Agreement and assured grant-in-aid support to the Gujarat government if the bid is successful.

Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host city, with officials highlighting its world-class infrastructure, top-tier training facilities, and vibrant sporting culture.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already proven its capacity to host major global events, including the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023.

The 2030 Games are expected to feature athletes from 72 nations and territories, generating significant employment opportunities, boosting tourism, and creating professional prospects across multiple sectors beyond sports.

India aims to host an inclusive edition of the Games, reinstating several medal events that were removed from the 2026 Games. Sports such as hockey, cricket, badminton, wrestling, table tennis, diving, rugby sevens, beach volleyball, mountain biking, squash, and rhythmic gymnastics are expected to return.

The Cabinet’s approval follows the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)’s formal clearance of the bid during its Special General Meeting on August 13, finalised well ahead of the August 31 deadline.

The 2030 CWG bid aligns with India’s long-term sporting objectives, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated goal of bringing the Olympic Games to India by 2036. Hosting the CWG is viewed as a crucial milestone to demonstrate India’s ability to organise successful multi-sport international events.

India’s recent hosting of international competitions underscores this ambition. Earlier this year, the Athletics Federation of India organised the Continental Tour bronze-level meet in Bhubaneswar, and preparations are underway to bid for the 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, respectively.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010, with the Asian Games in 1982 being the previous major multi-sport event. In recent years, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has faced challenges in securing hosts, particularly after Victoria, Australia, withdrew from the 2026 edition due to rising costs.

Glasgow stepped in to host with a reduced programme of ten sports across four venues. India had proposed retaining all disciplines dropped from the 2026 Games to safeguard its medal prospects, but the CGF rejected the request.

If approved, the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad would not only strengthen India’s international sporting credentials but also enhance its reputation as a capable host of mega-events, paving the way for its future Olympic aspirations.