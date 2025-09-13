Guwahati: No, it’s not Sachin Tendulkar but one of his former teammates who seems to be a favourite to replace Roger Binny as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

And we are talking about none other than former Indian wicket-keeper Kiran More.

A veteran of 49 Tests and 94 ODIs, More hailing from Baroda, according to NDTV, is just days away from taking over as the new boss of Indian cricket.

As per sources, the BCCI spoke to a couple of big names from the West Zone.

A former Saurashtra player is also in contention but More is the preferred choice of state associations.

“It is going to be unanimous decision. Mostly all of the state associations are on the same page with the BCCI’s eagerness to have Kiran More at the helm. We will get to know about the final decision shortly,” sources told NDTV.

Binny resigned on July 19, after turning 70 – the cut-off age for office-bearers.

After Binny’s resignation, vice-president Rajeev Shukla has been calling the shots as part of an interim arrangement .

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, in an interview to NDTV, had stated that the BCCI elections due on September 28 are unlikely to be organized this year.

He added given a scenario that a consensus is arrived at, an unopposed candidate can be picked.

More played for India between 1984 and 1993.

After hanging up his boots, More was the Chairman of National Selectors.

He also served as a wicket-keeping consultant with Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

He was appointed Director of Cricket and interim coach of USA Cricket, in 2019.

More is currently the Chairman of the Cricket Advisory Committee of the Baroda Cricket Association.

If at all More makes the cut, he will have to oversee a phase of transition in Indian cricket post-the retirement of several stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (from Tests and T20Is), Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara.

With 26-year-old Shubman Gill in charge of the Test side waiting to be appointed the all-format skipper, More will have his hands full.