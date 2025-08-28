Guwahati: Once synonymous with unrest and violence, Pulwama is witnessing a historic transformation as it hosts the Royal Premier League, a day-night cricket tournament under floodlights, for the first time.

Hundreds of spectators turned up to watch the matches, marking a celebration of sportsmanship and unity in the district.

Pulwama has long been in the headlines for tragic incidents, including the February 14, 2019, terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 40 CRPF personnel. Today, the focus has shifted to cricket as a means of bringing people together and inspiring the youth.

PDP MLA Waheed Para expressed optimism about the district’s future. “For the first time, a day-night cricket match is being played and people have come in large numbers to watch it. This is the beginning of new hope for the youth of Kashmir, as after years of unrest, they have finally got this opportunity. We will ensure that such tournaments are organised in all the districts,” he told ANI.

The Royal Premier League features 12 teams from across Jammu and Kashmir, with the first match played between Royal Goodwill and Sultan Springs Baramulla.

The tournament has become more than just a sporting event. It is emerging as a symbol of transformation, offering an alternative to conflict and showcasing Pulwama’s renewed spirit. The cheers of spectators and the crack of bat on ball under floodlights signal a district moving from a history of violence toward hope, unity, and a brighter future.