Guwahati: NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to face off in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday at 7.30 pm.

The Highlanders will aim to leverage their recent home form to return to winning ways, while the Mariners will look to extend their dominant record in this fixture and strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

NorthEast United FC banks on home advantage:

Strong Home Form: NorthEast United FC has been formidable at home recently, winning four of their last six games (W4, D1, L1).

In their recent outings at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, they convincingly defeated Jamshedpur FC 5-0 and edged past Odisha FC 3-2.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Having scored eight goals in their last two home matches, the Highlanders will be hoping to maintain their impressive attacking form.

Attack on the Rise: The Highlanders have been lethal in open play, scoring a league-high 18 goals this season.

Striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been pivotal in attack, recording four games with five or more shot attempts – the most by any player.

He will aim to lead the charge once again and put pressure on the Mariners’ backline.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant ticking all boxes:

Cohesive Offence: The Mariners have scored at least three goals in each of their last three ISL games against NorthEast United FC, equaling their record of scoring 3 plus goals in consecutive matches against a single opponent (Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC).

Liston Colaco has been a nemesis for the Highlanders, netting eight goals against them – the third-highest tally by any Indian player against a single ISL opponent.

Pressing Intensity: Mohun Bagan Super Giant are among the league’s most intense pressers, allowing their opponents only 10.9 passes per defensive action (PPDA) – the second-best in the ISL, just behind Kerala Blasters FC.

This pressing intensity could disrupt the Highlanders’ build-up play, which will be crucial in halting their offensive contingent.

Head-to-Head:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have dominated this fixture, winning eight of their 11 ISL meetings (W8 D1 L2) against NorthEast United FC.

They have scored an impressive 24 goals in these 11 games, compared to the Highlanders’ 14.

Coaches Corner:

“Mohun Bagan Super Giant are always ready to counter attack”:

Northeast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali praised the strengths of the Mariners and expressed that his side is well aware of them.

“We know Mohun Bagan Super Giant very well. We even played them in the Durand Cup final. They are a very good team, with a strong defence and always ready to counter-attack,” Benali added.

“We make plans to win the game”:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina said that he doesn’t make plans for individual players of the opposition but instead focuses on them as a collective.

“We are playing a team against whom we will have to be competitive. Sure, they have some key players who can impact the game more than others, but when we make plans, we make plans for the whole team. We make plans to win the game,” Molina added.

Key Players and Milestones:

Liston Colaco has recorded four goals and a couple of assists in this fixture, making him one of the two players with the most goal contributions in this match-up, alongside Joni Kauko.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie will be the key attacking threat for NorthEast United FC. He attempted seven shots in their most recent ISL game against East Bengal FC – the most by any player in the match. Ajaraie will look to continue his hot streak in front of the home fans.

Muthu Mayakkannan is Northeast United FC’s midfield engine. His ability to regain possession (5.1 times per game) is second only to teammate Mohammed Bemammer (6.2) this season. His ball recovery skills will be crucial against Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s aggressive press.

ISL Fantasy:

Alaaeddine Ajaraie (8.4 crore): The striker has earned 85 ISL fantasy points this season – the highest in his team.

Subhasish Bose (5 crore): The defender has bagged the highest ISL fantasy points (76) amongst his teammates in 2024-25.