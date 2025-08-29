Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday paid homage to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, while spotlighting his state’s burgeoning strides in the sports arena.

The day is celebrated as National Sports Day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a post on X that resonated with patriotic fervour, Sarma highlighted initiatives like enhanced player welfare, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the grassroots extravaganza Khel Maharan, underscoring Assam’s ambition to emerge as one of India’s premier sports hubs.

Remembering the legendary Major Dhyan Chand ? on his jayanti, as we mark #NationalSportsDay2025.



Assam has taken giant strides in the sports sector— player welfare, modern infra, Khel Maharan, et al.



We are working towards making Assam one of India's most preferred sports hub. pic.twitter.com/pT82tKHJMY — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2025

The message, shared amid nationwide celebrations, struck a chord with sports enthusiasts, emphasizing how targeted investments are transforming the region’s athletic landscape.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sarma’s vision extends beyond Assam to the entire Northeast, a region brimming with untapped talent that could redefine India’s national and international sporting narrative.

Long overshadowed by infrastructural challenges and limited opportunities, the Northeast now stands on the cusp of a breakthrough, needing precisely the kind of holistic support the CM outlined.

Experts agree that with strategic interventions, this biodiversity-rich corner of India could produce world-class athletes in disciplines ranging from athletics to combat sports, contributing significantly to the country’s Olympic aspirations and global medal tallies.

Embodying this potential are Assam’s internationally-acclaimed sportspersons, who have already put the state on the global map through sheer grit and excellence.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist and Paris 2024 quarterfinalist, has become a beacon for women’s empowerment in sports, her powerful punches echoing Assam’s fighting spirit on the world stage.

Sprinter Hima Das, dubbed the Dhing Express, burst onto the international scene with gold at the 2018 World U20 Championships in the 400m, followed by multiple Asian Games medals, inspiring a generation of young athletes from rural backgrounds.

In football, Assam boasts talents like Bhupen Rawat.

Ex-Indian captain Bhaichung Bhutia hails from neighboring Sikkim, but his collaborations with Assamese clubs have fostered regional synergy.

Also Read: Cricket: Binny reportedly quits as BCCI chief, Shukla set as interim president

Archer Jayanta Talukdar represented India at the Olympics, showcasing precision that rivals the world’s best.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, often associated with Manipur but with training ties to Northeast circuits, complements figures like badminton star Ashmita Chaliha, who has competed in prestigious BWF World Tour events.

These icons not only validate Sarma’s push for development but also signal that with continued momentum, Assam could soon rival traditional powerhouses like Haryana or Karnataka in producing global stars.

As National Sports Day 2025 draws to a close, the Chief Minister’s call to action serves as a rallying cry for a Northeast-led sporting revolution.