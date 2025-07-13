Imphal: The 134th Indian Oil Durand Cup received a magnificent welcome in Imphal on Saturday with a grand trophy tour, marking the return of Asia’s oldest football tournament to Manipur’s capital after a two-year hiatus.

The three coveted Durand Cup trophies were showcased at the City Convention Centre. The event was graced by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The three glittering pieces of silverware—the Durand Cup (the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (a rolling trophy presented by Shimla residents in 1904), and the President’s Cup (which winners keep permanently)—were unveiled during the ceremony.

Esteemed Guests Share Their Thoughts

Speaking at the event, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed his delight: “Hosting the 134th edition of the Durand Cup tournament once again in Imphal is a testament to our state’s deep-rooted passion for football and the collective efforts of both civil and military establishments. I sincerely appreciate the Indian Army, particularly the Eastern Command, for bringing this celebrated tournament back to the football-loving land of Manipur.”

“Sports are an integral part of our state’s identity. Manipur has always been at the forefront of sporting excellence, producing national heroes and Olympians who have brought immense pride to the nation. I am confident this 134th Edition of the Durand Cup will be bigger, better, and more thrilling than ever before. My heartfelt wishes to all the participating teams. May you play with honour, courage, and passion, inspiring countless young hearts along the way,” he said.

Lt. Gen Mohit Malhotra shared his insights on the tournament’s legacy: “For over 137 years, the Durand Cup has witnessed the evolution of Indian football, producing legends, uniting communities, and igniting passions across generations. In recent years, under the stewardship of Eastern Command, the Durand Cup has experienced remarkable growth in stature, reach, and quality.

“Our efforts, in close partnership with stakeholders across the country, have ensured that the tournament retains its heritage while embracing modern professionalism. I invite the people of this great city, football enthusiasts, and the vibrant youth of Manipur to come forward, be part of history, and experience world-class football at your doorstep. Together, let us celebrate the beautiful game, honour tradition, and inspire the next generation.”

Lt. Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar emphasized the tournament’s significance: “The Durand Cup, a tournament steeped in history and tradition, is organized under the aegis of the Indian Armed Forces. It serves not only as a celebration of sporting excellence but also as a living tribute to the enduring bond between the military and the people of India. This unique tournament has, over generations, stood as a symbol of camaraderie, discipline, and sportsmanship.”

Trophy Tour and Local Connections

The trophy tour commenced in the morning from Sendra, traversing through Moirang, Bishnupur, Nambol, Keishampat Junction, Singjamei BR, Manipur University, Kangla West Gate, Chingmeirong (War Cemetery), and Lamlong Bazar before culminating at the City Convention Centre.

Eight members of the Women’s National team from Manipur, including captain Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Hemam Shilky Devi, Grace Dangmei, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, and Lynda Serto Kom, who recently qualified for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asia Cup, were present at the roadshow flag-off.

Matches in Imphal

Imphal is set to host a total of six matches, with the first game scheduled for July 30. The Khuman Lampak Stadium will be the venue for a highly anticipated Manipur derby featuring local sides North Eastern Re Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA FC) and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU FC). Real Kashmir FC and Indian Navy Football Team are the other teams in this group.