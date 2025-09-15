Kolkata: After having rubbed shoulders with CPI (M), TMC and BJP, the astute mind is back hogging a limelight.

Receding hairline, redundant in Indian cricket, the Behala boy has to make a statement.

Here he goes.

“We must ask Surya about this. He has already answered it yesterday. Terror must stop. Play must go on. I am not at all surprised by the performance of Indian cricket team,” Ganguly told India Today.

As usual, Ganguly who is set to be the new president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB was reticent when the Pahalgam attack happened.

The irony is Bengal doesn’t have too many celebs of global stature, hence Ganguly is the centre of attraction for whatever the reason may be.

A person who has food with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, then shares space with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and rubs shoulders with all and sundry in the garb of being a celeb, should come out with a logical observation.

Let’s face it Dada! Greed and ambitions gave you success for a while but at the end of the day what transpired in New Delhi ahead of throwing you out of BCCI, the whole world knows.

Yet, you nurture ambitions and dreams – it is a never-ending process.

Sad!