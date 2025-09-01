Kolkata: Now this seems to be news, big enough!

Rahul Dravid as the coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – sounds good though.

Well KKR fans before you jump into ecstasy, wait a bit.

Nothing has been confirmed yet.

Here we go – The KKR CEO Venky Mysore who is in the West Indies for the Caribbean Premier League could have a chat with Dravid once the former is back home, reports The Telegraph.

However, there remains a lot of uncertainty over whether Dravid would be ready to take over a new role, sources informed The Telegraph.

Dravid recently parted way with Rajasthan Royals and there are new opportunities galore for the ICC T20-winning coach on the anvil.

With KKR bereft of a coach after the exit of Chandrakant Pandit, possibilities of Dravid taking charge could brighten.

However, it is too pre-mature to have the final word on it.

As per the report, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR is keen on a multi-year contract with The Wall which may not win the legend’s approval.

If at all, the deal is sealed, KKR fans would be delighted.

With Dravid at the helm, a brighter prospect could beckon KKR after a disastrous outing in the 2025 edition.

But, let’s play our cards close to our chest since there’s a difference between the cup and the lip.

Wath this space for more for the time being!

Dravid’s separation with the Royals didn’t happen on a pleasant note.

A miffed Dravid reportedly resigned as Head Coach over ‘irrevocable’ differences with the team management.

And it is quite natural that other teams would now leave no stones unturned to have him on board.

But one thing for sure, the Eden Gardens has a special place in Dravid’s heart – recall that epic partnership with VVS Laxman in the early 2000s which ushered in an unbelievable turnaround against Steve Waugh’s Australia?

Yes, Eden is home to Mr. Dependable, isn’t it?