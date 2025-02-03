Guwahati: Hockey India has announced that all tickets for the men’s and women’s matches for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, scheduled from 15th to 25th February will be free of charge for fans at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

Fans can receive their virtual tickets through www.ticketgenie.in by registering their details. With this hassle-free system, there will be no need for redemption of online purchases, ensuring smooth entry to the stadium on match days.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, “We are proud to host the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar, a city that has become synonymous with world-class hockey. By offering free tickets, we hope to create an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium, with fans from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the sport. This is a special opportunity for Odisha and India to showcase our passion for hockey on a global stage.”

Competing in the Bhubaneswar stage of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 will be top men’s teams from England, Spain, Germany, Ireland, and India, while the women’s teams from Germany, England, Netherlands, Spain, and India will also battle it out. Each team will face off twice during this stage of the tournament.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will begin their FIH Pro League 2024/25 campaign on 15th February with a match against England, followed by the Indian Men’s Hockey Team taking on Spain in their first game of the tournament on the same day.

Free tickets can be claimed now on Ticketgenie’s web portal (https://ticketgenie.in/ticket/FIH-Hockey-Pro-League-2024-25) and app, ensuring fans can enjoy the thrill of world-class hockey without any cost, making the sport more accessible than ever before.