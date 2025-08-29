The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a landmark women’s-only global partnership with Google.

According to the ICC website, “The collaboration will lead to the world cricket governing body leveraging Google’s advanced technology and commitment to supporting women’s sports, enhancing fan engagement and increasing accessibility.”

The partnership comes at a time with two major ICC women’s events scheduled in the next 10 months – the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025 and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year.

The alliance makes a room for adding further growth and visibility of women’s cricket after Unilever taking charge as ICC’s first global women’s partner earlier this year.

The ICC announced the partnership with Google India on X stating, “A landmark partnership: @GoogleIndia becomes a major, women’s-only @ICC partner ahead of the @cricketworldcup#CWC25,”

Google products will promote fan experience in women’s cricket.

Android, Google Gemini, Google Pay and Google Pixel will play a pivotal role in this regard.

“This partnership with Google is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and underlines our commitment to taking the women’s game to even greater heights,” ICC Chairman Jay Shah was quoted by the ICC website.

“By harnessing Google’s world-class innovation, we will be able to create more engaging experiences for fans and bring the sport closer to people everywhere,” he added.

“Women’s cricket is growing faster than ever before, and this collaboration will not only help accelerate its global reach but also inspire future generations to see cricket as a game where they belong,” Shah further said.

“Together with Google, we aim to make women’s cricket a truly global force, resonating with fans in both established and emerging markets,” he elaborated.

Shekar Khosla, VP Marketing at Google India, elaborated, “This alliance is not just about a single tournament; it’s about building deeper engagement, making the sport more accessible, and enabling fans to feel a stronger connection with what they care about.”