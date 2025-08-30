Guwahati: The Rajasthan Royals franchise announced on Friday that head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the team ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The decision marks the end of a long-standing association between the cricketing legend and the Royals, which has spanned over a decade.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dravid, who first joined the franchise as a player in 2011 and later served as captain and mentor, returned as head coach for the IPL 2025 season.

His return was highly anticipated, but the team’s performance, finishing ninth in the standings, led to a structural review by the franchise.

Also Read: Google India partners with ICC to solely promote women’s cricket

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a statement, the Rajasthan Royals confirmed that Dravid was offered a “broader position” within the team’s management but has chosen not to accept it.

The franchise expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Dravid, acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping the team’s culture and influencing a generation of players.

Dravid’s departure, alongside recent rumors of captain Sanju Samson’s potential exit, signals a significant reset for the Rajasthan Royals as they prepare for the upcoming season and the player auction.