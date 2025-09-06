Guwahati: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pick its new office-bearers including the president at its 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28.

The meeting will be held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

In a notification, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that “polls will be conducted for the posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer. Representatives of the Apex Council from the General Body and the Indian Cricketers’ Association will also be elected.”

The agenda also has the election of two members to the IPL Governing Council, with one representative from the Indian Cricketers’ Association.

There will be elections for Women’s Premier League Committee.

The Ombudsman and Ethics Officer will also be appointed.

And so will be the Standing Committee, Cricket Committee and Umpires’ Committee.

A crucial meeting will be held before the AGM to close in on the final candidates. .

While the posts of Secretary, Joint Secretary and Treasurer wouldn’t have any new incumbent, elections will be held for the coveted posts of President and Vice-President.

For the top post, the current Vice-President Rajeev Shukla is a strong contender.

Within the IPL Governing Council, former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Choudhury is set to make a comeback.

Avishek Dalmiya, already a member of the council, is also in contention.