Guwahati: Parthib Sundar Gogoi, a talented young footballer from Assam, has been named in the 29-player probable squad for the India Under-23 men’s national team. The team will travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, next month for an exposure tour.

Parthib is 22 years old and plays as a forward for NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. In the 2024–25 season, he played 22 matches, scoring two goals and making three assists. Last season, he had an even better record with five goals and four assists in 17 games.

The Under-23 team coach, Naushad Moosa, announced the squad on Thursday. Two more players from NorthEast United, midfielders Macarton Louis Nickson and Huidrom Thoi Singh, were also selected.

During the tour, the team will play two friendly matches. They will face Tajikistan’s Under-23 team on June 18 and the Kyrgyz Republic’s Under-23 team on June 21. The team will start training in Kolkata on June 1 and leave for Tajikistan on June 16.

This tour is part of the All India Football Federation’s plan to prepare the Under-23 team for important future events. The focus is on the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers later this year and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

To help the team improve, the AIFF will organize regular training camps and international matches during FIFA windows.

The probable squad includes goalkeepers Sahil, Priyansh Dubey, and Md Arbaz; defenders Nikhil Barla, Dippendu Biswas, Bikash Yumnam, Pramveer, Clarence Fernandes, Sajad Hussain Parray, Muhammed Saheef, Subham Bhattacharya, and Suman Dey; midfielders Vibin Mohanan, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Harsh Patre, Rahul Raju, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Macarton Louis Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Mohammed Aimen, and Huidrom Thoi Singh; and forwards Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Md Suhail, Korou Singh Thingujam, Mohammed Sanan K, Alan Shaji, and Joseph Sunny.