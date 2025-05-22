Guwahati: The All Assam Chess Association (AACA) is gearing up to launch the first edition of the Assam Chess Premier League, a franchise-style chess tournament set to take place in Guwahati. Scheduled over two days starting May 24, the event will feature eight competing teams vying for the championship title.

The teams participating in this much-anticipated tournament include Axom Rhinos Checkmates, Savoy Checkmates, Ranchi Capitals, 91 Yards Club, BTR Warriors, Edu Hub Checkmates, Kalinga Warriors, and Knight Movers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to AACA General Secretary Rajib Dhar, a player auction was recently conducted, during which 56 players were selected from a nationwide pool of 350 aspirants. Assam’s International Master Saahil Dey emerged as the most sought-after player, securing the highest bid of Rs 53,500. He will represent Ranchi Capitals in the tournament.

The competition will also witness appearances by Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha and several prominent chess talents from Assam, including Chaarvi Choudhury, Tanisha A R Som, Tanmoy Rajbongshi, Abhirup Saikia, Rahul Soram Singh, Mrinmoy Rajkhowa, and Iftikar Alam Majumder.

Notably absent from the league will be Mayank Chakraborty, another promising player from Assam, as he will be representing India in an upcoming international tournament.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The league format features a round-robin phase to determine the top four teams, who will then progress to the semifinals. The winners of the semifinal matches will go head-to-head in the grand finale on May 25.