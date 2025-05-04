Itanagar: Khinsan Wangsu, a taekwondo athlete from Arunachal Pradesh, has been chosen to represent India as part of the 13-member women’s team at the prestigious World University Games-2025 in Germany.

Wangsu’s selection is a testament to her outstanding performance at the trial selection held at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, Punjab, this past February. This remarkable achievement resonates deeply, marking a proud moment for her community in Longding district, the state of Arunachal Pradesh, and the entire nation.

Likha Robin, general secretary of the Arunachal Taekwondo Association, lauded her achievement, saying, “Khinsan’s journey serves as a powerful source of inspiration for young athletes, particularly those from the Northeast region. We in Arunachal Pradesh are incredibly proud of her.”

Her impressive track record includes four gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at various national championships, with notable victories including two gold medals at the National Games held in Goa and Uttarakhand.

Currently pursuing her BSc in sports science at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana, Wangsu hails from Mington village in Longding district.

