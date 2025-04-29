Perplexity AI, which is like a smart computer program that can answer your questions, is now available on WhatsApp. This means you can chat with it just like you chat with your friends.

Before, you might have needed to sign up or log in to use Perplexity AI, but now, on WhatsApp, you can just start asking questions right away. It’s free to use.

You can ask it anything, like to find information, make short summaries of long texts, or even create pictures. The people who made Perplexity AI want more people to be able to use this helpful technology, especially in places where lots of people use WhatsApp.

Other similar AI programs are also on WhatsApp, so Perplexity is joining them to reach more users.

Soon, Perplexity on WhatsApp will get even better. You will be able to talk to it using your voice, create funny pictures and videos, check if things are true, and get help with different tasks. They are also working on letting groups chat with Perplexity, but that might take a little longer.

If you have an iPhone, the regular Perplexity app also has some new cool features, like talking to it with your voice. Android phones already had these features. Now, Perplexity can work on different apps, which is pretty handy.

How to use Perplexity on WhatsApp:

Save this phone number: +1 (833) 436-3285 in your phone contacts.

Open WhatsApp and start a new chat with this number.

Just type your questions and send them!

You can also search for the number in WhatsApp and start chatting. It’s similar to how you might chat with another AI program called ChatGPT on WhatsApp. WhatsApp itself also has its own built-in AI that you can easily find in the “New chat” section.

You can use Perplexity on WhatsApp on your phone, computer, or laptop.