If you’re reading these lines, chances are you’ve encountered situations where you need urgent access to an app or website but are reluctant to use your personal phone for registration. That’s why we’ve prepared this helpful guide, which explains how to receive SMS without a phone in the most convenient way in 2025.

It’s important to note that the method described here is universal and works perfectly in any situation where you need to create an account on a popular service while keeping your real phone number private.

When Might You Need to Receive SMS Without a Phone?

Today, many web services use SMS codes to verify payments, logins, actions, or other tasks. However, there are instances where receiving such SMS can be difficult or impossible. Here are the main scenarios:

Protecting Privacy. If you don't want to disclose your real phone number—for example, when posting ads on online boards or registering on social networks, messaging apps, or dating platforms—a temporary virtual number helps you maintain anonymity.

Traveling Abroad. Your SIM card might not work at all, incur expensive roaming charges, or function unreliably. It's much simpler to use local free Wi-Fi and a platform like SMS-Man to quickly receive SMS.

Avoiding Spam. If your number has ended up on spam lists and receives frequent spam calls, it's better to use a temporary phone number to avoid re-registering your services to a new number in the future.

No Mobile Signal. If you're in a location without mobile coverage but with internet access, such as on a train or plane, platforms like SMS-Man are highly relevant.

Let’s now explore what SMS-Man is and how it works.

What is SMS-Man & How Does It Work?

SMS-Man is a service that allows users to receive SMS online using virtual phone numbers for temporary use. This service is particularly beneficial for those who want to maintain their privacy while verifying their identity online. It’s also ideal for situations where you cannot or prefer not to use your phone for receiving text messages.

How Does It Work?

The operation of the SMS-Man platform is straightforward:

Multiple SIM card providers worldwide connect to the platform via API or other equipment, granting access to their numbers and functionality.

The platform checks the status of each number (availability, activity) and updates this information in real-time on the website.

When a user selects a number on the website, the platform assigns it to the user’s account for a limited time.

Once you’ve purchased and secured a virtual number, all incoming SMS sent to that number are redirected first to the platform’s server and then to your personal account, where you can view them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a virtual phone number?

A: It’s a phone number that exists only online and can be used for various tasks, such as receiving text messages.

Q: How can I get a virtual phone number?

A: You can obtain a virtual phone number through platforms like SMS-Man. After registration, you can acquire a number and start receiving text messages.

Q: Is it safe to use virtual numbers?

A: Virtual phone numbers help protect your privacy, but you should still exercise caution when sharing personal information online. Use trusted apps and websites and share personal details only when absolutely necessary.