Manipur under President's Rule: A path to peace or a state in pieces?

Manipur has been a flashpoint of political instability, ethnic strife, and social unrest, for over 21 months. The state’s troubles have long been fueled by complex factors, historical grievances, deep-rooted ethnic divides, and unresolved political issues. Yet, it is the recent political developments and the decision to impose President’s Rule that have brought the situation to a head.

In January, when Ajay Kumar Bhalla was appointed as the Governor of Manipur, there was cautious optimism. Many hoped his arrival would signal a new chapter, one that would address the underlying tensions and guide the state toward stability.

However, this brief hope soon dissolved as, just 38 days later, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on February 09. His resignation left behind a vacuum of leadership, and despite multiple rounds of discussions led by BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, no consensus emerged on his replacement.

This failure to resolve the leadership crisis has further worsen the already volatile situation, leading to the controversial imposition of President’s Rule. The imposition of President’s Rule under “suspended animation” is not merely a political maneuver but a reflection of the deeper malaise gripping Manipur.

The decision, purportedly made to restore peace, has instead polarized public opinion. On one hand, the move is seen by some as necessary to dismantle the militant networks that have wreaked havoc in the state. On the other hand, it is viewed as an authoritarian overreach that undermines the democratic process and fails to address the root causes of the unrest.

Governor Bhalla’s recommendation to impose President’s Rule was driven by a desire to eliminate militant groups and curb extortion activities, which have long plagued the state’s fragile security apparatus. The call for all communities to surrender looted weapons within seven days is part of an effort to de-weaponize society and curb the influence of armed groups that have contributed to the violence. However, out of the 6000 weapons looted during the months of unrest, around 2,681 have been recovered to date.

In response to the President’s Rule, a strong backlash has emerged, especially from women’s groups who have staged protests across the state against the arrest of ‘village volunteers’ and members of the Arambai Tengol group.

The consequences of this unrest are far-reaching. The human toll has been staggering, over 260 lives lost, more than 60,000 people displaced, thousands injured, and many still missing. The damage to property and infrastructure is equally alarming, with 4,786 homes destroyed and 386 religious structures, spanning temples and churches, vandalized.

In this context, the violence is not merely a result of criminal gangs or militant groups; it is a manifestation of a much deeper political crisis. The state’s complex ethnic makeup, combined with a history of political exclusion and economic disparity, has made it a powder keg waiting to explode. Some perceived that without addressing these fundamental issues, any attempt to restore peace will remain superficial at best.

The situation in Manipur raises a broader question: can the imposition of President’s Rule and the centralization of power truly restore peace, or will it merely deepen existing divides, leaving the state fragmented and weakened? What is certain is that the people of Manipur who have endured years of suffering deserve more than temporary political measures. They need a genuine effort to reconcile their grievances, empower their communities, and build a future where peace is not a fragile imposition, but a lasting reality.

As Manipur teeters on the brink of further fragmentation, the need for a comprehensive, inclusive political solution has never been more urgent. The imposition of President’s Rule, while it may bring temporary calm, will only have meaning if it paves the way for a meaningful dialogue, one that involves all communities and addresses the root causes of the unrest.

Until then, the question remains, will President’s Rule bring peace, or will it tear Manipur into even more pieces?