Written by: Akshita Pandey, Dr. Moitrayee Das

For decades, contemporary life has been characterized by a frenzied pursuit of everything: more experiences, more work, more connections, more “likes.” With the era of digital immersion came the Fear of Missing Out, or FOMO, both a personal malady and a cultural movement, compelling individuals to remain constantly connected, multitasking themselves into exhaustion. But recently, something has been quietly stirring. Meet JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

JOMO isn’t merely the absence of FOMO; it’s its intentional and joyous opposite. While FOMO creates angst over what we might be doing, JOMO inspires a deep contentment in what we opt to do or not to do. It is a hall pass to disconnect, opt out, and seek peace over pressure. And increasingly, more individuals than ever before are embracing it, not from hesitation, but from relief. Dr. Kristen Fuller, in her article for Psychology Today, defines JOMO as “the emotionally intelligent antidote to FOMO” (Fuller, 2018). It arises from a recognition that joy does not result from crazily seeking out experiences, but from being truly present with our loved ones. JOMO turns attention inwards, encouraging people to measure their wants against authenticity and not social comparison.

This shift became particularly evident during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world was brought to a standstill, the external affirmations, parties, events, and foreign travel were stripped away. People were left with no choice but to sit with themselves. To everyone’s surprise, many grew to appreciate the stillness. The Washington Post reports that this inadvertent break brought about a new popularity in JOMO, inviting people to reassess how much of their life had been taken up by unnecessary obligation and superficial stimulation (The Washington Post, 2024). Instead of hurrying to fill calendars once more, people started guarding their time and energy. The incessant notifications, obligation to go to every party, or reply to every message in real-time no longer seemed sustainable or required. JOMO provided a path forward that felt enriching, not numbing.

Dr. Jo Nash, in an article published by Positive Psychology, builds on this, saying JOMO is based on emotional regulation and intentional living. She believes that it is about making everyday life cohere with one’s values and aspirations, instead of responding to other people’s demands (Nash, 2023). By making the deliberate choice to miss out, individuals develop clarity of mind and steer clear of the kind of emotional burnout that FOMO tends to induce. The psychological advantages are many. The act of choosing JOMO promotes independence and lessens stress. As people no longer feel tugged in a thousand directions, they start to find more profound fulfillment with their decisions. Nash highlights the way mindfulness is at the heart of it all. It conditions people to love the here and now and see that being happy with one’s own experience is not just sufficient, but celebratory (Nash, 2023).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The emergence of JOMO is most evident among Gen Z, the generation that has always known social media and hyper-connectivity. Ironically, they are among the loudest voices today for digital detox, quiet time, and setting boundaries. In its report, The Washington Post quoted that numerous young people are opting for slower, quieter ways, refusing to share and embracing contemplation (Sima, 2024). This generational change implies that the burnout of the last decade has created a new sensitivity to the price of overstimulation. Fuller also indicates that FOMO tends to create a feeling of inadequacy and comparison. Social media exaggerates the high points of other people’s lives, so it seems like everyone else is doing better, accomplishing more, or having more fun. JOMO, on the other hand, invites individuals to pull back the curtain and see that happiness tends to be found in unplugged, unfiltered moments (Fuller, 2018).

This is not to imply that JOMO is about isolation or sloth. It is about being choosy, not antisocial. Nash clarifies this distinction: JOMO is about being “authentically connected to ourselves” so that our social engagements are richer and less obligatory (Nash, 2023). When we are not always overcommitting ourselves, we show up more fully for the things and people that matter.

In a sense, JOMO gives us back our agency, rather than existing and reactively reacting to invitations, openings, and comparisons. JOMO enables individuals to take the driver’s seat back. Autonomy increases self-esteem and makes room for creativity, self-reflection, and profound rest. Fuller explains that this psychological transition not only alleviates stress, but it also improves mental health in general (Fuller, 2018).

Even in workplaces, the effect of JOMO is starting to manifest. The worn-out culture of working 24/7 is being countered with discussions of boundaries, mental health, and sustainable productivity. Employers are increasingly realizing that perpetual availability equals burnout, not genius. The Post states that programs such as “no-meeting Fridays” or specific email-free times are becoming more popular, representing a new paradigm that doing less can do more (Sima, 2024).

Even our free time has changed. The constant desire to share experiences has waned for many. Individuals are learning to enjoy analog pleasures: reading a book uninterrupted, taking walks without the use of a step counter, and eating meals without documenting them. As Nash sees it, these everyday activities bring deep satisfaction because they anchor us in the now, not the next (Nash, 2023). However, embracing JOMO is not always simple. For those programmed to associate busyness with value, missing out can become a sense of failure. As Fuller describes, this tension is frequently an indicator of healing underway. It indicates that we are breaking away from unhealthy habits and learning to find value in presence, rather than performance (Fuller, 2018).

JOMO is a brand of quiet revolt, a gentle yet strong refusal to have life controlled by pressure, performance, or competition. It counteracts the “hustle and highlight reels” culture and substitutes something easier, and maybe more revolutionary: enoughness. In opting for JOMO, we are not merely saying no to distractions; we are saying yes to peace. We are not merely missing out, we are tuning in. And in tuning in, we may discover the greatest joy of all.

References

Fuller, K. (2016, July 26). JOMO: The Joy of Missing Out | Psychology Today.

Www.psychologytoday.com. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/happiness-is-state-mind/201807/jomo-the-joy-missing-out Nash, J. (2023, December 12).

Embracing JOMO: Finding Joy in Missing Out. PositivePsychology.com. https://positivepsychology.com/jomo-joy-of-missing-out/ Sima, R. (2024, January 8). Forget FOMO.

Embrace JOMO to discover the joy of missing out. The Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2024/01/04/fomo-jomo-joy-missing-out/

Akshita Pandey is an undergraduate student at FLAME University, and Moitrayee Das is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University.