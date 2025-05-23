Agartala: In a significant conservation effort, the Tripura Government, in collaboration with Turtle Survival Alliance, has initiated a year-long scientific study on the sacred turtle population residing in Kalyan Sagar, the lake adjacent to the revered Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur.

Launched on the occasion of World Turtle Day, the study aims to assess the turtle population, identify species, and formulate sustainable conservation strategies.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, senior forest officials, and civil administration authorities formally observed World Turtle Day for the first time at the temple premises.

Forest officials have identified most of the turtles living in Kalyan Sagar as Black Softshell Turtles, also known as Bostami Turtles.

People regard these turtles as sacred and trace their historical significance to the Sufi shrine of Hajrat Bayazid Bostami in Chittagong, Bangladesh.

Experts believe that devotees originally brought these turtles from Iran and released them at sacred sites, which is why the Tripura Sundari temple and the Chittagong shrine remain the only known habitats for this rare species.

Finance Minister Roy stressed the cultural and ecological significance of the turtles, noting, “Visitors consider their trip incomplete without seeing these turtles. We must ensure their safety and create a conducive breeding environment.”

He further requested that the forest department continue monitoring the species even after the study concludes.

Key components of the study include age analysis, species diversity, and morbidity assessments. One turtle in the lake is believed to be over 150 years old, although this will be confirmed during the research.

Forest Minister Debbarma highlighted the role of biodiversity in sustaining ecological balance, while Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma urged the public to avoid polluting the lake with waste or soap, and to refrain from releasing non-native species like tortoises.

The state government has allocated Rs 14.9 lakh for the study. The Tripura Sundari temple, also known as “Kurma Peeth”, situated on a hill resembling a turtle shell, holds significance as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worldwide.