Agartala: A serious breach in the security of a Union Minister’s convoy led to the arrest of an individual at Charilam under Sepahijala district in Tripura on Saturday.

According to police, the accused hit a vehicle in the official motorcade of the Union Minister. The vehicle was allegedly hijacked, and the driver was assaulted and held captive for hours.

The shocking incident occurred in the Charilam area of Sepahijala district in Tripura. The main accused, Rajkumar Saha, has been arrested by the Police along with the vehicle involved in the crime.

According to official sources, Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh and Minister of State Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel had arrived in Agartala on Saturday to attend an event organised by the Department of Fisheries at Bamutia.

Following the event, they set off for Matabari temple, accompanied by State Minister Sudhanshu Das and senior officials from the Fisheries Department.

As the convoy was passing near the government residence of the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in Charilam, a WagonR car bearing registration number TR03 K 0721 suddenly rammed into one of the convoy’s vehicles, a car from a private travel agency carrying Fisheries Department officials. The impact forced the car to stop.

Rajkumar Saha, a resident of Jangalia in Bishalgarh and nephew of local fruit trader Babul Saha, reportedly drove the WagonR. After the incident, officials shifted them to another vehicle and sent them ahead.

However, driver Ankit Shil of the damaged vehicle returned to the scene after a short while.

Eyewitnesses and police reports suggest that soon after, Rajkumar Saha allegedly contacted known criminals from the Bishalgarh and Madhupur areas.

These individuals arrived at the scene, assaulted Ankit Shil, and forcibly took him along with the vehicle to Harishnagar Tea Garden.

There, the attackers allegedly snatched his mobile phone, cash, and gold chain, and held him captive for nearly two hours.

Upon his release, Shil filed a complaint at Bishalgarh Police Station, providing the number of the assailant’s vehicle.

Police acted swiftly and arrested Rajkumar Saha along with his car.

Officer-in-Charge Sanjit Sen said police will produce the accused before the court on Sunday and request a remand for further investigation.

OC Bishalgarh Police Station Sanjit Sen said that Rajkumar Saha has a criminal background, with multiple previous complaints against him, including a case of minor abduction. Despite prior arrests, local influence allegedly helped him evade legal consequences.