Agartala: Tripura Police apprehended two individuals and seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 28 crore at the Bet Bagan area in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Monday evening.

Dhalai District Superintendent of Police Mihir Lal Das stated that the arrests and seizure were made following a tip-off.

“As part of our ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking across the state, we received intelligence regarding a vehicle transporting a large consignment of Yaba tablets. Acting swiftly, our personnel intercepted the vehicle and conducted a thorough search. Approximately 9.24 lakh Yaba tablets were discovered concealed inside an oil tank. The estimated market value of the contraband is around Rs 28 crore. The vehicle had originated from Assam,” said the SP.

