Agartala: Two Bangladeshi smugglers were shot dead, and another sustained serious injuries after a group attempted to smuggle a large consignment of Viagra tablets into Bangladesh through the Amzadnagar border in Tripura’s Belonia subdivision late Thursday night.

The incident has sparked tension across the international border, particularly between Tripura and Bangladesh’s Feni district.

According to the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier, the incident occurred when a group of 10 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals, accompanied by some Indian collaborators, crossed the international boundary using wooden planks to bypass the barbed wire fencing. Despite inclement weather, BSF troopers remained alert and intercepted the movement.

“A major smuggling attempt was being made. The smugglers had infiltrated nearly 150 metres into Indian territory. When challenged by our troopers, they began pelting stones and moving aggressively towards them. In self-defence, the BSF personnel opened fire,” said a senior BSF official.

Five to six rounds were fired, resulting in the immediate death of one individual at the scene. Two others sustained gunshot wounds and were evacuated by their associates back into Bangladeshi territory. One of them, identified as Md. Millat Hossain reportedly died en route to Chittagong while being shifted from a local hospital. The deceased on the Indian side was identified as Md. Liton Miah, a resident of Bashpaduya under Parshuram municipality in Feni district. The lone survivor, Md. Afsar Miah is currently receiving medical treatment in Bangladesh.

The BSF seized two bundles of Viagra tablets from the spot, which have an approximate market value of Rs 15 lakh.