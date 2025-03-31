Guwahati: The construction of a 14-story administrative complex at Gurkhabasti in Tripura will be the state’s first high-rise government office, designed to integrate cutting-edge earthquake-resistant technology and green building standards.

Sources stated that the state expects the building to be fully operational by December 2026.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It stated that Tripura will mark a significant milestone in its infrastructural development as it has been constructing a 14-story administrative complex worth Rs 133.89 crore, incorporating earthquake-resistant technology and green building standards.

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Tripura is overseeing the project and Engineering Projects (India) Ltd will execute the project.

The project aims to consolidate multiple government directorates under one roof.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It further stated that the 20,833 sqm structure will streamline governance making administrative processes more efficient.

According to the officials, Tripura falls in Seismic Zone 5. The advanced base isolation technology building features will enhance structural resilience. The construction team designed the pendulum-based base isolator and tested it in the United States with significant input from IIT Mumbai. The structure can withstand earthquakes of up to 8.8 magnitude which makes it the first structure in Northeast India equipped with seismic safety measures.

The state laid the foundation stone for the construction in January 2023. Authority has completed the foundation work and the installation of the seismic isolator. The project has already earned a four-star green building safety rating, highlighting its commitment to sustainability, the sources added.