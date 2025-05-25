Agartala: Newly appointed Director General of Tripura Police Anurag Dhankar on Sunday revealed that the state’s overall conviction rate stood at 30 percent.

The DGP’s statement followed a series of district visits and a meeting conducted at the Unakoti district SP’s office.

Addressing the media persons at the SP office of Unakoti district, the top cop said that the overall conviction rate in Tripura is 30 percent. It is a positive indicator for the overall policing system.

Hailing the Unakoti district police unit, DGP noted a sharp 44% decline in the crime rate there recently, adding that efforts would continue to further improve law and order statewide.

“As Additional Director General of Police, I had visited the districts as I used to hold the charge of law and order and intelligence,” the DGP asserted.

According to the DGP, the police aim to enhance relations with the public to foster a united front against crime.

He added that the police will make concerted efforts to eradicate the drug menace, aligning with the Chief Minister’s vision for a drug-free Tripura.