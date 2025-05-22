Agartala: A woman passenger gave birth to a healthy baby on board the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near Tripura’s Dharmanagar railway station on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Kyatki Nagatia from Ranchi, was travelling from Sabroom in South Tripura when she unexpectedly went into labor as the train neared Dharmanagar.

Passengers quickly informed the authorities, and the Government Railway Police (GRP) responded promptly.

As the train reached Tripura’s Dharmanagar station, GRP officials safely evacuated the mother and newborn.

Medical staff from the Dharmanagar Railway Hospital examined them and confirmed that both the mother and baby were in stable and healthy condition.

An ambulance later shifted them to Dharmanagar District Hospital for further observation.

Speaking about the incident, GRP Dharmanagar Officer-in-Charge Uttam Kumar Kalai said, “We acted as fast as possible to ensure their safety. It was a joyful and unforgettable moment for everyone present.”