Agartala: Tripura Police have successfully busted a wildlife smuggling racket in the Sonapur area of Kailashahar in Tripura’s Unakoti district, seizing three elephant tusks on Saturday.

A police team, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar, raided a house in Arvind Nagar, Khawra Bill Gram Panchayat, after receiving a tip-off.

During the search, they found the tusks hidden in a cupboard.

The house owner, identified as Mayub Ali, managed to escape before the raid and is currently on the run.

After the recovery, the Forest Department was immediately notified. A team led by Range Officer Shubhankar Biswas arrived at the scene and took custody of the seized tusks.

The ivory has been secured at the Range Office and will undergo forensic examination.

Range Officer Biswas confirmed that stringent legal action will be taken against the absconding accused under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The seizure underscores the ongoing threat of wildlife smuggling in the region, and authorities are intensifying efforts to combat such illegal activities.