Guwahati: Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma on Thursday announced that a dedicated wild elephant corridor on NH-08 near Teliamura, Khowai district, will be completed by next winter.

Addressing the media persons, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma stated that the crucial infrastructure project aims to mitigate the escalating human-elephant conflicts along the vital highway, which connects Assam and Agartala and has seen a rise in such incidents in recent years.

With an estimated wild elephant population of only 40 in the state, primarily concentrated in Khowai, Dhalai, and Gomati districts, authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife, the Minister stated.

“Work on the safe corridor is currently underway. We have coordinated with NHIDCL (National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), and they have assured their cooperation. We expect the corridor to be ready by next winter,” Minister Debbarma asserted.

He stated that the forest department is implementing a multi-pronged approach, combining traditional techniques, modern surveillance tools, and active community involvement, to more effectively address the conflict.

Minister Debbarma also unveiled plans to upgrade the Sepahijala Zoo into a world-class facility.

He cited a recent success at the zoo, where a tigress gave birth to cubs, attributing this positive development to improved environmental conditions and infrastructure within the facility.

“This shows the progress we have made in enhancing the living conditions at Sepahijala Zoo. We will continue efforts to further develop the zoo for better care of the animals,” Minister Debbarma added.