Agartala: The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Tripura has introduced a comprehensive city development plan titled ‘Greater Agartala’, aiming to guide the capital’s urban growth over the next two decades.

The new master plan represents a strategic shift towards structured and technology-enabled urban planning.

"Agartala has never had a proper master plan. This has resulted in unplanned growth. 'Greater Agartala' aims to provide a clear, structured path forward," he said.

The plan proposes the inclusion of 49 adjoining Gram Panchayats into the city’s jurisdiction, expanding the current 51 municipal wards. These areas will be integrated based on population growth, infrastructure feasibility, and development needs.

Key features of the proposed plan include zones designated for metro stations, industrial estates, upgraded road networks, and multiple flyovers to ease traffic and improve intra-city connectivity.

The framework has been developed using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, making it Agartala’s first digitally mapped master plan.

In addition to GIS mapping, the Urban Development Department is preparing a 3D model of the city to support spatial planning. The model is expected to assist in land-use decisions and infrastructure implementation.

As part of its broader objectives, AMC is also preparing new regulations to manage the city’s changing housing patterns, particularly the rise in high-rise apartments. These regulations will address zoning, safety, and land ownership to align with future development goals.

Mayor Majumder stated that the initial draft of the master plan has been completed and is currently under discussion within the AMC council. Once it receives the required departmental clearances, formal policy drafting will begin.

The ‘Greater Agartala’ master plan is part of the state government’s effort to build a more resilient, well-organised, and sustainable capital city to meet Tripura’s growing population and economic development needs.