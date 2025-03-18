Agartala: In a major development, HN Technovations, a campus startup of Tripura University & RNJ Pvt. Ltd. joined forces to provide clean water & relief in disaster-prone areas of Northeast India using drone technology.

Both entities are recognized as innovative startups from Northeast India. They recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate in disaster-prone regions, ensuring access to clean drinking water and essential relief materials.

“HN Technovations LLP, known for its portable water purification machines, and RNJ Pvt. Ltd., a leader in agricultural drone services, have committed to addressing critical needs during floods and other emergencies.

This unique partnership aims to provide safe drinking water and food supplies not only in disaster-hit areas but also in remote military camps across the challenging terrains of the Northeast,” said founder of HN Technovations professor Harjeet Nath.

According to Nath, this collaboration is timely and essential. “By combining advanced water purification technology with efficient logistics and aerial support, we can ensure that relief reaches those who need it the most,” he added.

The initiative marks a first-of-its-kind effort in the region, leveraging technology and innovation to bridge the gap in emergency response and support.