Agartala: In a significant breakthrough ahead of Independence Day, police in North Tripura detained two suspected militants and seized explosive materials from them while they were travelling to Vangmun in the Kanchanpur subdivision.

Kanchanpur SDPO Asish Kumar Thakur said intelligence inputs had alerted the force about a newly formed militant outfit posing a threat to the region. “Preliminary investigation indicates that both individuals belong to the Tripura United National Front (TUNF). Our sources suggest the group was planning major attacks in Kanchanpur, including strikes on police stations, vehicles, and attempts to loot arms,” Thakur stated.

Police recovered around 250 grams of explosives, which they have sent for forensic analysis to determine the composition and potential impact. The police had stepped up security checks across the subdivision, and officers apprehended the suspects during a routine naka checking operation at Vangmun.

Officials believe the TUNF emerged after the disbandment of major insurgent groups such as the ATTF and NLFT, which surrendered en masse in September 2024. Initial reports suggest the new group, reportedly formed in Bangladesh and largely composed of Bru cadres, has started operations by issuing extortion notices in and around Kanchanpur.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Dhananjy Reang (39) of Hailakandi, Assam, and Soida Nanda Reang (34) of Damcherra, North Tripura.

