Agartala: In a move to enhance road safety, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday announced that speed tracking systems will soon be installed across key locations in the state to monitor and penalize speeding, especially by commercial transport vehicles.

Speaking at the launch event of 16 newly acquired Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, Saha emphasized the growing concern over reckless driving.

“Public transport vehicles carry lives. Any negligence can be fatal. That’s why we’re working on a system to penalize speed limit violations with strict fines,” he said.

Highlighting the need for safer roads, the Chief Minister also said the government is considering legislation to make periodic fitness checks for vehicles mandatory.

“Mechanical failures often lead to serious accidents. People tend to ignore the importance of vehicle fitness, and that must change,” he added.

Addressing the issue of overloaded trucks damaging highways, Saha revealed that central road transport officials had recently inspected Tripura’s highways. “They confirmed our concerns, overloaded trucks are causing rapid degradation of our roads. We discussed solutions and the need for stricter enforcement,” he said.

Saha also expressed concerns over liquor shops operating near highways, stating he routinely reports such violations to the Finance Minister. “Laws exist for a reason. Their spirit must be upheld. I also call on the police to enforce the double-helmet rule more seriously,” he said.

Commending the Transport Department, Dr. Saha said the new ambulances would be vital in saving lives. “Timely life support can make the difference between life and death. This initiative marks a major step forward in strengthening our emergency response,” he concluded.