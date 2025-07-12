Agartala: Tripura is preparing to introduce its first elephant safari as part of an initiative to promote eco-tourism and improve human-elephant coexistence.

The safari is scheduled to be launched before Independence Day, with most preparations nearing completion, according to Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking to North East Now, Debbarma said the project represents a significant move by the Forest Department. “This elephant safari is an ambitious step. We’ve completed most of the groundwork, and I’ve instructed officials to finalise all details before the launch,” he stated.

Initially, the safari will be previewed by senior officials and stakeholders, whose feedback will help refine the experience before it is opened to the general public.

The safari will be operated from the Mungiakami Elephant Camp, where infrastructure upgrades have been carried out. During a recent visit to the site, the Minister reviewed progress on the construction of an elephant watchtower and inspected the training of elephant watchers. While a majority of personnel have completed their training, some are still undergoing the programme.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As part of a broader strategy to manage man-elephant conflict, the Forest Department has also procured non-lethal double-barrel guns. These specialised firearms are intended to safely deter elephants in conflict-prone areas, particularly where crop damage is common. The equipment is designed to prevent harm to the animals while enhancing human safety.

Parts of Khowai district have faced ongoing challenges related to human-elephant conflict, despite various mitigation efforts. The safari, combined with trained personnel and upgraded infrastructure, is part of the state’s approach to turning a persistent issue into an opportunity for conservation-oriented tourism.

The Forest Department aims to position the new safari as both a tourist attraction and a tool for raising awareness about elephant conservation and coexistence.