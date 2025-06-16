Agartala: Tripura is all set to introduce its maiden elephant safari in the lush forested stretch of Mungiakami, located in the Teliamura subdivision of Khowai district.

The safari will cover a 1.5-kilometre trail through dense woodlands, offering tourists an immersive experience of the region’s diverse flora and fauna while riding trained elephants from the local Mungiakami camp.

Forest officials have confirmed that a formal proposal has already been submitted to the forest department’s headquarters. If all approvals fall into place, the safari is expected to be launched by the upcoming winter season aligning perfectly with the peak tourist months.

“The Teliamura Eco Park draws a large number of visitors during winter picnics. Introducing an elephant safari during this time is likely to significantly boost both footfall and tourism revenue,” an official stated.

Renowned for its ecological richness, Khowai district already hosts a variety of eco-tourism initiatives such as the vulture viewing point in Kalyanpur and multiple eco-parks. The new safari aims to complement these attractions and position the district as a prime destination for nature-based tourism.

Notably, Khowai also houses Tripura’s only elephant corridor and often reports incidents of human-wildlife conflict.