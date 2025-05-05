Guwahati: The Tripura Tribal Welfare Department will introduce a biometric attendance system across all 164 government-run tribal hostels in the state, sources confirmed on Monday.

Sources indicate that the decision follows a review meeting chaired by Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma.

The implementation will closely monitor the presence of students and enhance transparency in the management of these residential facilities.

Notably, the department currently oversees 164 hostels, with an additional 43 managed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The state government allocates approximately Rs 80 crore annually for the upkeep of these hostels.

According to the sources, the biometric system will require hostellers in the government-run hostels to record their attendance twice daily, in the morning and evening.

The measure will not only ensure accurate attendance records but also help curb alleged malpractices in the operation of the hostels.

Sources revealed that the state will introduce the biometric system in TTAADC and NGO-run hostels in the second phase, further mentioning that the initiatives are underway to develop dedicated software for this purpose.

Acknowledging the rising cost of living, the department has also proposed an increase in the daily food allowance per student from Rs 80 to Rs 120, sources affirmed.

Sources also stated that the Tribal Welfare Department is introducing smart class facilities in 100 hostels out of 164 hostels in the initial phase.

Additionally, the department will equip all hostels with digital library facilities and 5G internet connectivity, and they also plan to install solar lighting systems in the hostels.

Moreover, the department has also proposed the appointment of superintendents for all tribal hostels, the sources added.