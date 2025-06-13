Agartala: In a series of operations aimed at curbing cross-border crimes, the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier has apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian drug peddler while also seizing a significant quantity of contraband items, including narcotics and high-value electronics.

According to an official press statement issued by the Frontier Headquarters, BSF Salbagan, the first incident took place on June 12, 2025, when troops of Border Outpost (BOP) Boxanagar in Sepahijala district apprehended one Indian national. The individual was found in possession of 48 kilograms of ganja, a banned narcotic substance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a separate joint operation carried out in coordination with the Government Railway Police Station (GRP), Agartala and Ambassa, BSF troops nabbed three Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala and Ambassa railway stations. The detainees, identified as residents of Khulna and Netrakona districts of Bangladesh, were apprehended for illegal infiltration into Indian territory.

Further, acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops from BOP Koylatilla under Sepahijala district conducted a special operation in the hinterland and intercepted a Mahindra Bolero pick-up vehicle. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be carrying 275 mobile phones of various brands, collectively valued at approximately Rs 65 lakhs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!