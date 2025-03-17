Agartala: Royal scion and founder of Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday expressed his anguish over the violation of the “status quo” promise on writing answer sheets for Kokborok board exams.

Debbarma also claimed that he would seek the intervention of Chief Minister Manik Saha on this particular issue.

Stating that some people are intentionally creating problems, he said, “We are a part of the ruling alliance but it doesn’t mean I will not speak up for the interest of my community.”

Debbarman said, “Last year’s Roman script controversy ended that allowed the students appearing for board exams to write their answers sheets in both Bengali and Roman script. The authorities will set the question papers in Bengali script and if the English Medium background students find it hard to figure out the questions asked, the invigilators on duty shall assist them.” he stated.

Debbarman said that last year’s “status quo” formula was by and large followed this year but in some areas, the invigilators didn’t help the students which is why they had to submit their blank answer sheets.

“As soon as I got the information, I asked the student bodies and our MLAs to document those incidents and prepare a report. I will place the report before Chief Minister Manik Saha,” said Debbarman.

He made an assurance to identify the schools where the students didn’t receive any cooperation from the teachers.

Debbarma also urged the MLAs of Tipra Motha Party to raise the issues in the following Assembly Session.