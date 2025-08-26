Agartala: A special POCSO Court of North Tripura has convicted a person on charges of raping a minor. The court also convicted the mother and elder sister of the victim for their role in concealing facts related to the incident.

The court sentenced the prime accused, Samir Naha, to life imprisonment. It also found the victim’s mother, Sadhana Chakraborty, and her elder sister, Shivani Chakraborty, guilty.

Special Court Judge Anshuman Debbarma pronounced the sentence. The court established that those who facilitate or conceal heinous crimes are as culpable as the perpetrators themselves.

The case dates back to 2021 when the minor and her family were living in a rented house in Nayapara, Dharmanagar.

According to information, Samir Naha, who was known to the family and worked as a goldsmith, raped the victim while under the influence of alcohol.

When the minor confided in her mother and sister the following morning, they allegedly silenced her. They asked her to keep silent on the matter, citing financial ties to the accused. The sexual abuse continued even after the family moved to a new home.

The minor, in a courageous act, eventually reached out to the Childline toll-free number. The concerned authorities placed her in the Sanghadwip Child Home after she narrated her ordeal.

In charge of the home, Rakhi Chowdhury officially filed a complaint with the Dharmanagar Women’s Police Station on April 3, 2021. The investigating officer, Sanchita Nath, filed the charge sheet on May 31.

After a prolonged trial and examination of testimonies from 17 witnesses, the court delivered its verdict on Monday.

On the verdict, Public prosecutor Sudarshan Sharma said, “Samir Naha received a life sentence and a fine for rape, along with an additional 10-year term under the POCSO Act. Both the mother and sister were sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined for their roles in conspiracy and concealment of the crime, with similar additional penalties under the POCSO Act.”

According to him, this verdict will send a strong message to society.

“The court holds not only criminals accountable but also those who help cover up crimes and threaten victims. This strict stance aims to prevent such incidents in the future,” Sharma noted.