Agartala: Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has urged the 16th Finance Commission to consider a 20% allocation for forestry and ecology, stressing their critical role in maintaining the state’s environmental balance and economic sustainability.

He was addressing a high-level meeting in New Delhi focused on the developmental challenges of the Northeastern states.

Representing Tripura, Singha Roy called for robust financial backing to bridge infrastructure and development gaps, particularly in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

He stated that the government must provide dedicated funding for holistic and equitable growth in Sixth Schedule areas.

The Minister pointed out Tripura’s chronic infrastructure issues, especially the disruption of road and rail connectivity during monsoons.

He pressed for increased allocation for the connectivity sector and proposed a special grant mechanism for the TTAADC to ensure region-specific development.

Underscoring Tripura’s dependence on forest resources, Singha Roy said, “Forest and ecology are core to Tripura’s economy. They deserve at least 20% of the total grants.”

He also sought targeted grants for agriculture, fisheries, MSMEs, and tourism sectors he identified as key drivers of the state’s growth.

On border security, he raised concerns about rising drug trafficking and urged the deployment of additional police forces along international borders.

He highlighted the significance of cross-border trade with Bangladesh, noting that ongoing political instability there has affected Tripura’s economy, particularly the medical tourism sector.

Given these challenges, Singha Roy requested the Finance Commission to factor in Tripura’s revenue shortfall and approve adequate fiscal assistance.

He also called for infrastructure support for fishery development to boost livelihood and export potential.

The Minister concluded with a comprehensive presentation of the state’s development roadmap, seeking targeted central support for inclusive and sustainable progress.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission. CMs and Finance Ministers from all other North Eastern states also remained present in the meeting.