Tripura school students skilled in DNA extraction, says Minister

Agartala: Tripura school students have become skilled in innovative technologies such as the extraction of DNA from fruits, said the Tripura Science and Technology Minister Animesh Debbarma on Thursday.

Briefing the Reporters at Agartala, the Minister said that, the DNA club project covers As many as 172 schools, which emerged as unique centers of applied science research. Apart from that,17 colleges have also established bio-tech clubs.

“We have plans to cover four more colleges under the scheme in order to make sure that students get hands-on experience in applied science and technology,” the Minister said.

According to the Minister, students have performed a total of 80 activities under the DNA club project.

“Under the DNA club project, the government has extended financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the selected schools. In the first installment, the government released Rs 1.25 lakh, for the procurement of equipment, and for the next three years, they get Rs 25,000 as yearly installments”, the minister said.

He said that the school students need to perform 20 activities to be eligible to get the yearly installments. One of the major activities included extraction of DNA from banana fruit. Among the other activities, students also learn to identify blood groups, recycling of waste paper, etc.

“I hope in the days to come, we shall go for technology transfer with the horticulture department”, the minister said.

Appreciating the efforts of the Bio-Technology Department of Tripura, the Minister announced that the authority has honored the Bio-Tech Club project with the prestigious SKOCH Award 2025.

“27 states from all across India submitted a total of 400 projects. Authority has selected our project for award after several levels of evaluation. On March 29, 2025, the authority will accord the award at the Habitat Centre in New Delhi,” the minister added.

The Minister also informed the reporter that the department had accomplished a series of projects including the production and rearing of tri-eyed fish, fish feed production, organic mushroom cultivation in the state.

Moreover, the minister also pointed out the usage of tri-eyed fish in control of mosquito infestation in city areas.