Agartala: The ongoing embankment maintenance work along the Manu River in Kailashahar, Unakoti district, Tripura, has come to a complete halt due to objections from Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), an official stated on Monday.

The official stated that the embankment work, overseen by Tripura’s Flood Control Department, had been progressing for about a month before it was abruptly stopped four to five days ago.

The restoration project covers both urban and rural areas, including Vidyanagar, Durgapur, Sonamara, Gobindapur, and the town’s only cremation ghat, as well as Safarkandi, Latiyapura, Rangauti, and Maguruli, the official asserted.

The cremation ground, situated close to the international border, has been in use since before Bangladesh’s independence. Access to it is primarily through the embankment, which had not seen maintenance in decades, the official added.

Local sources stated that the work was proceeding smoothly until BGB personnel arrived near the cremation ground and reportedly forced labourers to stop, intimidating them in the process.

Following the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradip Sarkar reported the matter to Executive Engineer Ronjoy Debbarma, who alerted senior authorities. A team, including Kailashahar Municipal Chairperson Chapala Rani Debroy and councillors, visited the site and confirmed the disruption came from the Bangladesh side.

Debroy expressed concern over the deteriorated condition of the embankment, adding that mourners are struggling to reach the cremation ground.

She condemned BGB’s actions and said such interference in India’s internal matters is unacceptable. The incident has caused growing tension in the border region, she added.