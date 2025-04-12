Tripura professor assaulted by mob over exam controversy

Agartala: An assistant professor at Longtharai Valley College in Dhalai district of Tripura was publicly assaulted on Friday by a group of angry individuals, after 12 students reportedly failed to appear for their semester final exams due to alleged negligence on the part of the professor.

The victim, identified as Alak Das, was seen in widely circulated social media videos being slapped and verbally abused by the enraged group on the college premises. The incident has drawn strong criticism across the state, especially as police officials present at the scene allegedly did little to intervene or protect the professor.

The opposition CPIM condemned the assault, calling it a reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in Tripura under the BJP-led government.

CPIM politburo member and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury stated on Saturday, “This disgraceful act has tarnished the image of all educational institutions in the state. What we are witnessing is a dangerous trend of mob justice, which has previously been seen in hospitals, BDO offices, and now in educational spaces.”

Chaudhury further criticized the administration, alleging that such incidents continue due to the influence of “unconstitutional elements” receiving political backing from the ruling party. “Instead of demanding a way for students to appear in the exams and save their academic year, a teacher was assaulted publicly while the police stood by,” he said. “When the ruling party is involved, the administration and police turn a blind eye. The law and order situation has completely collapsed.”

The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of educators and the role of authorities in preventing mob violence, particularly in institutions of learning.

