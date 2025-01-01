Tripura prepares for ‘Prabashi Tripurabashi Summit’ on Jan 9

Agartala: Tripura is set to host the inaugural ‘Prabashi Tripurabashi Summit’ on January 9, aimed at engaging with its diaspora to drive the state’s development.

Organized by the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT), the summit will provide a platform for dialogue between the state’s government and its accomplished expatriates, offering opportunities for both in-person and virtual participation.

The summit seeks to unite Tripura’s talented diaspora, fostering collaboration to shape a prosperous future.

TIFT officials emphasized that this first-ever event will involve successful individuals from diverse fields, including those who were among the top performers in the Tripura Board of Secondary Education since its inception in 1979.

Chief Minister Manik Saha described the summit as a movement to unite the global community of Tripura, with the goal of advancing the state’s growth through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision of prosperity.

