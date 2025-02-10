Agartala: Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has written to Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Tinku Roy, alleging a violation of the Tripura Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Reservation Act in the recruitment notice for Junior Physical Instructor posts.

He has also sought an official clarification regarding the modification of the mandated reservation quota in the advertisement.

In his letter, Pradyot highlighted discrepancies in the reservation provisions for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, stating that they do not align with the legal mandates of the Act. He emphasized that this deviation has sparked widespread dissatisfaction and concern.

“As per the Tripura Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Reservation Act, 31% of government job vacancies must be reserved for ST candidates and 17% for SC candidates. However, the current recruitment notice allots only 18 posts (approximately 6%) for ST candidates—far below the required 31%. Similarly, only 35 posts (roughly 12%) have been reserved for SC candidates, which is significantly less than the mandated 17%,” Pradyot pointed out.

He asserted that such a shortfall constitutes a direct violation of the Act, marginalizing Indigenous and SC communities and depriving them of their constitutional rights.

“This inadequate reservation policy undermines public trust in the fairness of government recruitment processes. Failure to rectify this issue promptly will not only perpetuate injustice but also strain the government’s relationship with Indigenous and marginalized communities,” he cautioned.

Pradyot has urged immediate intervention to review and amend the recruitment notice in accordance with the law.

He insisted that the reservation for ST candidates be increased to 31% and for SC candidates to 17%, as per the legal mandate. Additionally, he demanded an official clarification on why the reservation quota was altered in the advertisement.