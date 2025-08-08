Agartala: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Friday distanced himself from controversial comments made by party activist David Murasing, who had blamed the Bengali community for crimes against Tiprasa (tribal) women.

Murasing, who is currently leading a march to New Delhi, had posted on social media on August 6, accusing the Bengali community of being responsible for rapes and murders of tribal women.

He also alleged that Bengalis were hindering the development of tribal communities and extorting money for Durga Puja donations.

These remarks sparked widespread condemnation, particularly from the Bengali community, which forms the majority in Tripura.

In response to the backlash, Debbarman issued a clarification, distancing Tipra Motha from Murasing’s views.

In a social media post, Debbarman emphasized that “a rapist or a molester does not have a religion, caste, or community,” adding that “a sex offender is a criminal, regardless of their background.”

Sources within Tipra Motha confirmed that Murasing had been reprimanded by the party leadership for his remarks. However, as of now, he has not retracted his controversial post.

Murasing’s comments followed an incident of violence in Bishramganja, which erupted after an alleged molestation inside a moving bus. Prohibitory orders were imposed to restore order in the area.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Sukumar Banik was detained on charges of molestation, while Sanjib Debbarma was arrested in connection with the subsequent violence.